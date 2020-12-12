The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 898 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSP opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,452 shares of company stock valued at $630,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. BidaskClub upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

