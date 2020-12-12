The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PRVB stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

