State Street Corp Cuts Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 157,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 293,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock valued at $173,376. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

