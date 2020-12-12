The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $78.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $689.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. Analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.