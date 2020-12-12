The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $328,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,013,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056 in the last three months.

nCino stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.90. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

