The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $3,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,858,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,597,000.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $26.75 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $32.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.