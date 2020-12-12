Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,725,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 948,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

NYSE:SJW opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.23 million. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.