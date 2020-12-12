Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,349 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 57.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.