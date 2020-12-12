Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 130,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $74.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

