Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $63.00 at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $56.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.