The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Fluidigm worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluidigm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluidigm by 116.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 411,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluidigm by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLDM shares. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Fluidigm stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.00. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

