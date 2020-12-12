Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after purchasing an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,420,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

