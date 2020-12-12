IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IMAX were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 310.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 71.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IMAX by 103.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 239,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

NYSE IMAX opened at $15.35 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

