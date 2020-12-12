The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 561 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Natus Medical worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,732 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.64. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

