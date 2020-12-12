Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €280.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €280.00 ($329.41) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €244.15 ($287.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

