ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €21.00 by Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

