ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €21.00 by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020


ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

