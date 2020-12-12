ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €420.00 by Morgan Stanley

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €420.00 ($494.12) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €292.00 ($343.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €395.00 ($464.71) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €353.36 ($415.71).

