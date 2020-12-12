Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

IFP opened at C$22.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.21. Interfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$23.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.