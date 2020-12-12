ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €350.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €350.00 ($411.76) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €292.00 ($343.53) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €353.36 ($415.71).

