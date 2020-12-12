Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

GDP opened at $10.99 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

