Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) received a C$43.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) alerts:

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.