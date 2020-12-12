Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) received a C$43.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PRN stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.
Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Company Profile
