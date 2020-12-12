Brokers Offer Predictions for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.
Shares of VIAC opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 40.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $89,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.