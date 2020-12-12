Brokers Offer Predictions for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIAC. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 40.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $89,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.