Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Reduced by KeyCorp

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

NYSE XEL opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

