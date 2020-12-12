CNX Resources Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a report released on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

In other CNX Resources news, CFO Donald W. Rush purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.