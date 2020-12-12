Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) has been given a C$8.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price target on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) alerts:

CVE ITR opened at C$4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.48. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.