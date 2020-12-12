Piper Sandler Weighs in on Regions Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RF. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.16.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after buying an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after acquiring an additional 662,349 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

