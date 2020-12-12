Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter.

CFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. Conifex Timber Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.80.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

