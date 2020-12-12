Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABI. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

