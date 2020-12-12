DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DSRLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DiaSorin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DiaSorin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.34. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $114.50 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.81.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

