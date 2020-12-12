National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 193.72% from the company’s current price.
OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -65.36. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.85.
About Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
