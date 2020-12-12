National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 193.72% from the company’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) alerts:

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -65.36. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.85.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,858,714. Also, Senior Officer Lili Mance purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.48 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,281.40. Insiders sold 87,400 shares of company stock valued at $318,640 over the last quarter.

About Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.