Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) to Outperform

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IHICY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. IHI has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. Analysts predict that IHI will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

