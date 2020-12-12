Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by SEB Equity Research

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was upgraded by SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Danske downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

