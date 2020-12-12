Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $35.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGRY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 128.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

