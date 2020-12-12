Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) a €17.80 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.86 ($19.83).

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) stock opened at €17.92 ($21.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.61. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €26.66 ($31.36). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

