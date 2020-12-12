NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NOEJF opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

