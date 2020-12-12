Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.