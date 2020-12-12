Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

