Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SECCF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SECCF opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

