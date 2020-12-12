Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

ZLPSF opened at $183.35 on Thursday. zooplus has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.12.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

