Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $66,459,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.