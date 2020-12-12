Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BQ opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. Boqii has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Boqii as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

