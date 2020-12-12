Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.