AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in AeroVironment by 362.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

