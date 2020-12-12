Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BLCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.07. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.