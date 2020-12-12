Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,048 shares of company stock worth $26,767,397. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

