alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

ALSRF opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

