Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.
NASDAQ:PLL opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $300.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.20.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
