Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $300.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,875,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

