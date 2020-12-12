Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KLPEF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on Klépierre in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KLPEF opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

