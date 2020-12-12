SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. 140166 started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.76.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $291.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,746,133.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,936 shares of company stock worth $16,758,772. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

