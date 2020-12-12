Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

ENPH stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $148.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.31, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,971 shares of company stock worth $22,912,454. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after buying an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

